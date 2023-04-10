Chicago health chief Allison Arwady's future uncertain after election

Allison Arwady, commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks about COVID-19 on Nov. 22, 2022. Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Brandon Johnson declared during a WBEZ mayoral debate last month that he would replace health commissioner Allison Arwady if he became mayor.

"We have different views of public health, so no, she will not stay on in my administration," he said.

Why it matters: Johnson is now the mayor-elect and will soon start choosing his commissioners.

What she's saying: "It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and I am so proud of our work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the many other CDPH initiatives designed to support health and racial equity," Arwady told us in a statement.

"We have a tremendous public health team in Chicago and have accomplished so much with our many dedicated community partners."

Backstory: Arwady has worked at CDPH since 2015. She was tapped to be interim commissioner in 2019 and got the permanent role in January 2020, just before the pandemic.

Though her COVID-era decisions angered some on the right and the left, that was pretty typical for public health officials across the nation.

For some she has offered a steady, calm presence during turbulent times.

What's the beef: We asked Johnson's staff to comment on which of Arwady's policies he objected to, but we didn't hear back by press time.

Between the lines: The Chicago Teachers Union, which helped catapult Johnson to the mayor's office, engaged in a bitter battle with CPS leaders, Arwady and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to finally secure a COVID safety agreement in early 2022.

That could be driving some of Johnson's opposition to Arwady.

Yes, but: Crain's reporter Jon Asplund conjectures that their big rift is over mental health clinics closed by the Emanuel administration.

Johnson favors reopening them, but Arwady opposed that plan and instead built a network of city-run and third-party based mental health services with various funding sources.

Of note: Last week, in an interview with WBEZ reporter Mariah Woelfel, Johnson modified his tune somewhat on Arwady.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with Dr. Arwady," he said. "We went through a 100-year pandemic — it's going to be important to have her expertise."

What's ahead: Arwardy tells Axios she intends "to continue working in public health."