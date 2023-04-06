1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Food Fight: The best matzo ball soup in Chicago
This week brought the start of Passover, when observers abstain from leavened breads and often turn to dishes with unleavened matzo crackers.
- Between that and Monica's mass consumption of chicken broth, we thought it would be a good time to fight about our favorite matzo ball soups in the area.
Monica's pick: I know it's cliché, especially around election season, but I vote for the rich broth and tender spheres that make up the matzo ball soup ($4.95) at Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen.
- The slight seasoning in these sinkers makes them as tasty as the broth they bathe in.
Justin's pick: I'm going with Eleven City Diner in the South Loop. The hunking ball of chewy matzo melts into the hot broth featuring celery and carrots.
- I enjoyed mine with chicken ($9.99).
- A disclaimer: I don't really like matzo ball soup. Eleven City's offering is great, but I'd much rather scarf down a pastrami on rye or a plate of latkes.
Email us your favorite matzo ball soups, and we'll add them to the list. Chag Pesach sameach!
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.