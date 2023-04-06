This week brought the start of Passover, when observers abstain from leavened breads and often turn to dishes with unleavened matzo crackers.

Between that and Monica's mass consumption of chicken broth, we thought it would be a good time to fight about our favorite matzo ball soups in the area.

Monica's pick: I know it's cliché, especially around election season, but I vote for the rich broth and tender spheres that make up the matzo ball soup ($4.95) at Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen.

The slight seasoning in these sinkers makes them as tasty as the broth they bathe in.

That's a matzoh! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: I'm going with Eleven City Diner in the South Loop. The hunking ball of chewy matzo melts into the hot broth featuring celery and carrots.

I enjoyed mine with chicken ($9.99).

A disclaimer: I don't really like matzo ball soup. Eleven City's offering is great, but I'd much rather scarf down a pastrami on rye or a plate of latkes.

Email us your favorite matzo ball soups, and we'll add them to the list. Chag Pesach sameach!