Which Chicago wards saw the highest turnout in the April runoff

Monica Eng
Data: Chicago Board of Elections; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Paul Vallas strongholds on Chicago's far Northwest and Southwest sides delivered the city's heaviest voter turnout, with especially strong showings during early voting.

  • But Election Day activity saw a surge of voting along the lakefront and in progressive North Side wards that cover Edgewater, Andersonville, Uptown, Lakeview, Logan Square and Lincoln Square — wards that went for Brandon Johnson.
  • Johnson also cleaned up in several South and West side wards, picking up voters who chose Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chuy Garcia in February.

By age: Young people also came out in force Tuesday, boosting turnout by more than 17,000 voters among 25- to 34-year-olds over their February numbers.

  • 18- to 24-year-olds added more than 5,000 voters to their February totals.
  • 35- to 44-year-olds added more than 7,000 voters.
  • Meanwhile, turnout among voters older than 44 dropped from February to April.

Highs and lows: The 19th Ward (Beverly/Mount Greenwood) turned out 55% of its registered voters, while the 16th Ward, which includes Englewood, turned out just 19% of its voters.

The big picture: About a third of Chicago voters (35.1%, or 558,547 voters) cast ballots by Tuesday night, which put the runoff turnout slightly ahead of the February vote.

