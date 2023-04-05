Which Chicago wards saw the highest turnout in the April runoff

Data: Chicago Board of Elections; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Paul Vallas strongholds on Chicago's far Northwest and Southwest sides delivered the city's heaviest voter turnout, with especially strong showings during early voting.

But Election Day activity saw a surge of voting along the lakefront and in progressive North Side wards that cover Edgewater, Andersonville, Uptown, Lakeview, Logan Square and Lincoln Square — wards that went for Brandon Johnson.

Johnson also cleaned up in several South and West side wards, picking up voters who chose Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chuy Garcia in February.

By age: Young people also came out in force Tuesday, boosting turnout by more than 17,000 voters among 25- to 34-year-olds over their February numbers.

18- to 24-year-olds added more than 5,000 voters to their February totals.

35- to 44-year-olds added more than 7,000 voters.

Meanwhile, turnout among voters older than 44 dropped from February to April.

Highs and lows: The 19th Ward (Beverly/Mount Greenwood) turned out 55% of its registered voters, while the 16th Ward, which includes Englewood, turned out just 19% of its voters.

The big picture: About a third of Chicago voters (35.1%, or 558,547 voters) cast ballots by Tuesday night, which put the runoff turnout slightly ahead of the February vote.