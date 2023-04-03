The Chicago White Sox return to the South Side Monday to host the San Francisco Giants, with first pitch at 3:10pm.

Why it matters: The Sox home opener is a Chicago tradition, regardless of the name of the stadium.

If you go: This year, Guaranteed Rate Field serves frozen alcoholic pops and elote corn dogs. It also has a new bag policy.

Enjoy the neighborhood by having a pregame meal at 35th Street Red Hots and hanging for a beer at Cork & Kerry (formerly Jimbo's Lounge) afterwards.

State of play: The forecast calls for afternoon showers. If there's a delay, take out your phone and watch the new YouTube documentary "Last Comiskey."

Police and Comiskey Park security surround the field as the White Sox wave to 20,000 fans after the last game ever to be played in the 80-year-old park on Sept. 30, 1990. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images

The backstory: The outstanding film from producer and director Matt Flesch recalls the 1990 season, the last one at the old Comiskey Park.

The documentary features players, media, fans and, of course, Nancy Faust.

What they're saying: "There really was no place like it, with the centerfield scoreboard, the upper decks that stretched into the outfield, the arches that gave way to the city neighborhood," Flesch tells Axios.

"Also, everybody loves an underdog story — and a David vs. Goliath story — and 1990 had both."

The vibe: It makes you feel Comiskey Park.

"Despite the cracks and crevices, it always felt like a breathing baseball museum," sports reporter Cheryl Raye-Stout tells Axios.

"Was it pretty? Nope. But it captured the history of the game from beginning to end."

The verdict: A must-watch for fans. It's incredible to see an old Carlton Fisk and a young Sammy Sosa playing together.