Starbucks launched olive oil-infused coffee drinks late last month at certain U.S. stores, including the Reserve Roastery on Michigan Avenue.

The sip: We skipped the hot Oleato Caffe Latte with oat milk and went for the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew ($9.50), mostly because the barista said it was faster to make and the Roastery had a super-long line.

The taste: Our brains are trained to expect leather and chocolate notes from Starbucks' typically dark-roasted beans, so this sweet fruity flavor of this lightly roasted coffee offered a bit of a surprise.

And the "Golden Foam" delivers a lovely puff of creamy olive oil fluff that I could eat all day. I know some reviewers were weirded out by the sweet olive oil flavor, but they're wrong.

The verdict: If I were rich enough to regularly spend 10 bucks on a coffee, this velvety drink might top my list.

But for now my homemade Aldi drip coffee will do just fine. Maybe I'll squirt some olive oil in it to feel fancy again.

The worry: Recent reports suggest some get stomach distress from the drink, but so far, so good.