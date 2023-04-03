Bite Club: Starbucks' new olive oil coffee
Starbucks launched olive oil-infused coffee drinks late last month at certain U.S. stores, including the Reserve Roastery on Michigan Avenue.
The sip: We skipped the hot Oleato Caffe Latte with oat milk and went for the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew ($9.50), mostly because the barista said it was faster to make and the Roastery had a super-long line.
The taste: Our brains are trained to expect leather and chocolate notes from Starbucks' typically dark-roasted beans, so this sweet fruity flavor of this lightly roasted coffee offered a bit of a surprise.
- And the "Golden Foam" delivers a lovely puff of creamy olive oil fluff that I could eat all day. I know some reviewers were weirded out by the sweet olive oil flavor, but they're wrong.
The verdict: If I were rich enough to regularly spend 10 bucks on a coffee, this velvety drink might top my list.
- But for now my homemade Aldi drip coffee will do just fine. Maybe I'll squirt some olive oil in it to feel fancy again.
The worry: Recent reports suggest some get stomach distress from the drink, but so far, so good.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.