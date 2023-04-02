Recipe: Chicago chef Sarah Stegner's Veg Wraps

In honor of the spring season, Axios asked Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner to recommend a dish she likes to make for her family, and she delivered a vegetable lover's dream.

The recipe: Sautéed veggie lettuce wraps.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1-2 tablespoons Korean chili flakes

1 cup sliced cabbage

1 cup chopped broccolini

1 cup sliced carrots

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup peppers diced

3-4 slices Fresno peppers

1 cup snap peas (remove strings & cut in half)

1/ 4 cup cilantro leaves

Handful basil leaves

Lime wedges

Butter lettuce leaves

Directions: In a 12-inch pan over medium-high heat, sauté the oil, salt and Korean chili flakes. Add the cabbage, broccolini and carrots. Cook until slightly browned and wilted.

Add the walnuts and peppers, and cook for another minute.

Then add the snap peas, and cook for a minute.

Finally, add the cilantro and basil; stir and shut the heat off. Taste, and adjust seasoning.

Spoon into some butter lettuce; add a squeeze of lime, and enjoy.

Monica's taste bubble: My family devoured these delicious wraps that were even tastier with a little dollop of Korean gochujang sauce.