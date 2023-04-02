45 mins ago - Food and Drink

Recipe: Chicago chef Sarah Stegner's Veg Wraps

Monica Eng
Vegetables in lettuce

Veggie lettuce wrap from Sarah Stegner's recipe. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

In honor of the spring season, Axios asked Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner to recommend a dish she likes to make for her family, and she delivered a vegetable lover's dream.

The recipe: Sautéed veggie lettuce wraps.

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1-2 tablespoons Korean chili flakes
  • 1 cup sliced cabbage
  • 1 cup chopped broccolini
  • 1 cup sliced carrots
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 cup peppers diced
  • 3-4 slices Fresno peppers
  • 1 cup snap peas (remove strings & cut in half)
  • 1/ 4 cup cilantro leaves
  • Handful basil leaves
  • Lime wedges
  • Butter lettuce leaves

Directions: In a 12-inch pan over medium-high heat, sauté the oil, salt and Korean chili flakes. Add the cabbage, broccolini and carrots. Cook until slightly browned and wilted.

  • Add the walnuts and peppers, and cook for another minute.
  • Then add the snap peas, and cook for a minute.
  • Finally, add the cilantro and basil; stir and shut the heat off. Taste, and adjust seasoning.
  • Spoon into some butter lettuce; add a squeeze of lime, and enjoy.

Monica's taste bubble: My family devoured these delicious wraps that were even tastier with a little dollop of Korean gochujang sauce.

