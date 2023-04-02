45 mins ago - Food and Drink
Recipe: Chicago chef Sarah Stegner's Veg Wraps
In honor of the spring season, Axios asked Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner to recommend a dish she likes to make for her family, and she delivered a vegetable lover's dream.
The recipe: Sautéed veggie lettuce wraps.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1-2 tablespoons Korean chili flakes
- 1 cup sliced cabbage
- 1 cup chopped broccolini
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup peppers diced
- 3-4 slices Fresno peppers
- 1 cup snap peas (remove strings & cut in half)
- 1/ 4 cup cilantro leaves
- Handful basil leaves
- Lime wedges
- Butter lettuce leaves
Directions: In a 12-inch pan over medium-high heat, sauté the oil, salt and Korean chili flakes. Add the cabbage, broccolini and carrots. Cook until slightly browned and wilted.
- Add the walnuts and peppers, and cook for another minute.
- Then add the snap peas, and cook for a minute.
- Finally, add the cilantro and basil; stir and shut the heat off. Taste, and adjust seasoning.
- Spoon into some butter lettuce; add a squeeze of lime, and enjoy.
Monica's taste bubble: My family devoured these delicious wraps that were even tastier with a little dollop of Korean gochujang sauce.
