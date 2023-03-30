Chicago White Sox players to watch this season

The 2022 White Sox were one of the most chaotic Chicago sports teams in recent memory. Pegged to compete for a World Series, they instead finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs.

Driving the news: The offseason saw the end of the Tony La Russa experiment in Chicago, and that may be just enough to turn things around.

State of play: Enter new manager Pedro Grifol, a former bench coach from Kansas City. The no-name coach doesn't stoke the fan base, but as long as he doesn't fall asleep in the dugout, he's an upgrade.

Plus, most of the club is back, including Luis Robert, Tim Anderson and a pretty stellar starting rotation featuring Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease.

He gone: Jose Abreu. Abreu is just one player, but Sox fans are sour that the All-Star bolted for Houston.

New arrivals: Andrew Benintendi will start in left field, while former Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger replaces Johnny Cueto.

Pick to click: Assuming he's fully recovered from knee surgery, pitcher Michael Kopech should shine on the mound.

Surprise: Elvis Andrus is back.

The bottom line: The Sox just need to get that swagger back that defined them in 2021. Losing La Russa may be enough to jump-start this team to live up to expectations.