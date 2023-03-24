Esteemed Chicago Shakespeare Theater director Barbara Gaines is presenting her directorial swan song this month with the bard's "The Comedy of Errors" before she retires after a 36-year run.

Why this play: "It's simple, I want to leave people with laughter and joy," she tells Axios.

"We've all gone through so much over the past few years, and nothing brings us together and strengthens us like a bit of good humor — and this show will make you laugh, I promise!"

What's happening: As she retires, we asked what her ideal days ahead will look like:

🥮 Breakfast: "I'd have to choose Ann Sather. I often take morning meetings there, then bring a bunch of their astoundingly delicious cinnamon rolls into the office to share."

🐶 Morning activity: "Walking my pup around our lovely neighborhood of Lakeview, greeting all of our two-legged and four-legged friends."

🍜 Lunch: "A neighborhood favorite of mine is Joy's Noodles & Rice — my usual order is the broccoli and chicken, but it's all delicious."

📚 Afternoon activity: "Then, I’d pop right next door for an afternoon browsing the shelves at Unabridged Bookstore. I love to go in with no idea what I’m going to walk out with — and I always stumble upon something wonderful!"

🐟 Dinner: "Meeting up with friends at Mon Ami Gabi. I'd order the roast salmon or the trout almondine — and profiteroles for dessert!"

🎭 Evening activity: "Enjoying a production at one of the many fabulous Chicago theaters, of course! This city is home to the most beautifully collaborative community of artists, and I never tire of experiencing the magic they create."