2 hours ago - Real Estate
Rolling Meadows architectural gem listed for under $600K
The Zillow listing's rounded architecture might be something you'd find in Palm Springs or Santa Fe, but far from the norm in Rolling Meadows.
By the numbers: For just under $600,000, you can own your own little version of Marina City.
- It's 3,400 square feet, four bedrooms and four baths, but good luck figuring out the circumference. Or is it radius?
- No word whether it has a theater in the round.
Of note: It does not come with a Dead or Alive album.
