Rolling Meadows architectural gem listed for under $600K

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a circular house

Don't tell Monica, but we're moving our headquarters here. Photo: Courtesy of Heather Owino, Keller Williams Success Realty

The Zillow listing's rounded architecture might be something you'd find in Palm Springs or Santa Fe, but far from the norm in Rolling Meadows.

By the numbers: For just under $600,000, you can own your own little version of Marina City.

  • It's 3,400 square feet, four bedrooms and four baths, but good luck figuring out the circumference. Or is it radius?
  • No word whether it has a theater in the round.
Photo of a circular bedroom
Photo courtesy of Heather Owino, Keller Williams Success Realty

Of note: It does not come with a Dead or Alive album.

Photo of an indoor pool
Now a circular indoor pool with a slide? This is where we would write this newsletter every morning. Photo courtesy of Heather Owino, Keller Williams Success Realty
