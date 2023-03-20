1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Strawberry shortcake grapes

Monica Eng
Photo of a plate of grapes.

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

I've recently been flogging my new book about foods invented in Chicago.

  • The book contains a chapter on "taffy grapes," but some new versions have come along since we turned in the manuscript.

The bite: Strawberry shortcake grapes featuring fresh green grapes dipped in strawberry frosting and then rolled in vanilla cake.

The verdict: I liked the contrast between the juicy, tart grapes and the rich cakey topping, but the whole thing felt a little too sweet for me.

  • Full disclosure: I have a low tolerance for sweets.

What's more: That same establishment, Harold's Chicken on North Clark Street, also sells Cookies and Cream grapes dipped in chocolate cookie crumbs, as well as candy grapes with a Jolly Rancher type coating on the outside.

