Recipe: Chicago chef Tony Priolo's cannellini bean soup
If you're in need of a recipe perfect for cozy gatherings, consider Piccolo Sogno chef Tony Priolo's homey cannellini bean soup.
- "This soup is a wonderful meal that our family enjoys especially on a cold day," Priolo tells Axios.
You'll need: Carrots, red onions, celery, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, cherry tomatoes, canned cannellini beans, chicken broth and extra virgin olive oil.
The full recipe:
- 1/4 cup diced carrots
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/4 cup diced celery
- 1 rosemary sprig
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 thyme sprigs
- 1 pint of cherry or small tomatoes (cut in half)
- 4 cans cannellini beans
- 2 quarts chicken broth
- Sea salt
- Pepper
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
In a soup pot, heat the olive oil, then add the diced vegetables and herb sprigs, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until lightly brown.
- Add tomatoes, cannellini beans and chicken broth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- Bring to a boil and then simmer about 45 minutes.
- Remove and discard the herb sprigs.
- Adjust the seasoning and serve.
- You can serve with a garlic-rubbed toast, cooked pasta or even a drizzle of olive oil.
Thought bubble: I made this on a chilly night this week and it filled the house with warm Italian vibes. Loved the fresh rosemary.
