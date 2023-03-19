If you're in need of a recipe perfect for cozy gatherings, consider Piccolo Sogno chef Tony Priolo's homey cannellini bean soup.

"This soup is a wonderful meal that our family enjoys especially on a cold day," Priolo tells Axios.

You'll need: Carrots, red onions, celery, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, cherry tomatoes, canned cannellini beans, chicken broth and extra virgin olive oil.

The full recipe:

1/4 cup diced carrots

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup diced celery

1 rosemary sprig

1 bay leaf

2 thyme sprigs

1 pint of cherry or small tomatoes (cut in half)

4 cans cannellini beans

2 quarts chicken broth

Sea salt

Pepper

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

In a soup pot, heat the olive oil, then add the diced vegetables and herb sprigs, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until lightly brown.

Add tomatoes, cannellini beans and chicken broth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Bring to a boil and then simmer about 45 minutes.

Remove and discard the herb sprigs.

Adjust the seasoning and serve.

You can serve with a garlic-rubbed toast, cooked pasta or even a drizzle of olive oil.

Thought bubble: I made this on a chilly night this week and it filled the house with warm Italian vibes. Loved the fresh rosemary.