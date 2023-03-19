1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Recipe: Chicago chef Tony Priolo's cannellini bean soup

Monica Eng
bean soup

Tony Priolo's cannellini bean soup makes a hearty late winter dish. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

If you're in need of a recipe perfect for cozy gatherings, consider Piccolo Sogno chef Tony Priolo's homey cannellini bean soup.

  • "This soup is a wonderful meal that our family enjoys especially on a cold day," Priolo tells Axios.

You'll need: Carrots, red onions, celery, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, cherry tomatoes, canned cannellini beans, chicken broth and extra virgin olive oil.

The full recipe:

  • 1/4 cup diced carrots
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 1/4 cup diced celery
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1 pint of cherry or small tomatoes (cut in half)
  • 4 cans cannellini beans
  • 2 quarts chicken broth
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

In a soup pot, heat the olive oil, then add the diced vegetables and herb sprigs, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until lightly brown.

  • Add tomatoes, cannellini beans and chicken broth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
  • Bring to a boil and then simmer about 45 minutes.
  • Remove and discard the herb sprigs.
  • Adjust the seasoning and serve.
  • You can serve with a garlic-rubbed toast, cooked pasta or even a drizzle of olive oil.

Thought bubble: I made this on a chilly night this week and it filled the house with warm Italian vibes. Loved the fresh rosemary.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more