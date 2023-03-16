Food Fight: Where to find the best ramen in Chicago

Spicy shrimp ramen at Bill Kim's Ramen Bar in the Time Out Market. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

In honor of March Madness, we tussle over a great college standby: ramen.

Of course, the ramen we're talking about is a little bit more grown up than the Cup Noodles we used to devour in our dorm rooms. And so much more delicious!

Justin's pick: I miss Slurping Turtle on Hubbard, but I'm going with Bill Kim's Ramen Bar in the Time Out Market.

The legendary chef of Urban Belly originally built the ramen bar as a delivery concept, but now it's a staple at the Fulton Market food hall.

I opted for a hybrid order, combining the spicy broth with shrimp and chicken wontons ($18.99).

It came with a savory pork broth, chili garlic marinade and a Korean chili powder.

Ramen from Ramen Wasabi in Logan Square. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: The Original Tonkotsu ramen ($17) from Ramen Wasabi in Logan Square.

Springy noodles in a luscious creamy broth, topped with pickled bamboo shoots, a perfectly soft boiled egg and silky pork belly that melts in your mouth.

Plus, the chili oil delivers as much deliciousness as heat.

Email us and share your favorite ramen, and we'll include it next week!