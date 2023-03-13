1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Guinness' new Chicago brewery will serve a delicious coffee cream ale

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a beer

A coffee cream ale from Guinness and Intelligentsia. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

This summer, Guinness will open its highly anticipated Open Gate brewery in Fulton Market, its second in the U.S.

What they're saying: "As much as we are building a new space, in many ways this is a homecoming," Ryan Wagner, national ambassador for Guinness, tells Axios.

  • "Guinness has been in Chicago since 1910."

Driving the news: The brewery had been scheduled to open by St. Patrick's Day, but the date has been pushed back to summer.

  • Friday night, the beer company threw a swanky preview party to showcase new menu items, including a new coffee cream ale.
  • Wait, a coffee ale?

The intrigue: Coffee-flavored beer is usually a stout, similar to a Guinness pint.

Yes, but: The company teamed with Intelligentsia to create a golden, light, crisp beer balanced with an Ethiopian roast.

Justin's thought bubble: I'm not one for coffee-flavored drinks and desserts. But this beer had me saying "you know what, give me another one of those." Delicious.

