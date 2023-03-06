Bite Club: Bodacious Brussels sprouts
Last week, I swung by Southport Avenue to find two new eateries open in the old Southport Lanes building, including GG's Chicken Shop helmed by chef Lee Wolen.
The bite: I thought I was going to cluck about the delicious rotisserie and fried chicken, but what thrilled my tastebuds most were the crispy Brussels sprouts ($5.55).
The verdict: Charred on the outside and creamy on the inside, they balance sweet, bitter and nutty in one bite. And the chili-lime salt lends the perfect finishing touch.
The inspiration: Wolen tells Axios that the homey fare at GG's is a tribute to his mom and the Boston Market dinners of his youth — albeit cooked by a James Beard-nominated chef.
Of note: This month the Boka Restaurant Group launched GG's and Itoko, specializing in grilled Japanese savory treats, in the old bowling alley.
- Next month, the newly relocated Little Goat Diner is expected to open its doors in the same building, making this one of the hottest neighborhood restaurant spots in the city.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.