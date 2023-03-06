Last week, I swung by Southport Avenue to find two new eateries open in the old Southport Lanes building, including GG's Chicken Shop helmed by chef Lee Wolen.

The bite: I thought I was going to cluck about the delicious rotisserie and fried chicken, but what thrilled my tastebuds most were the crispy Brussels sprouts ($5.55).

The verdict: Charred on the outside and creamy on the inside, they balance sweet, bitter and nutty in one bite. And the chili-lime salt lends the perfect finishing touch.

Chef Lee Wolen with his mom Geri "GG" and Boka co-founder Kevin Boehm at GG's Chicken Shop opening last week. Photo: Monica Eng/Axos

The inspiration: Wolen tells Axios that the homey fare at GG's is a tribute to his mom and the Boston Market dinners of his youth — albeit cooked by a James Beard-nominated chef.

Of note: This month the Boka Restaurant Group launched GG's and Itoko, specializing in grilled Japanese savory treats, in the old bowling alley.