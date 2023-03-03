Aldermanic races shifting as more ballots come in

Election night results could change as thousands of mail-in votes flow in.

Why it matters: In many wards, the new votes will determine whether aldermanic candidates win outright or face runoffs.

Context: The Chicago Board of Elections predicted this year's surge of mail-in voters would leave many races undecided for days. Votes are valid as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

There are over 78,000 mail-in ballots still out and thousands more that haven't been counted.

Candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid an April 4 runoff.

45th Ward: Incumbent Jim Gardiner was heading for a runoff on election night. But mail-in votes have pushed him to 49.66%, just short of hitting the threshold to avoid a runoff.

1,895 ballots have yet to be returned, and the chances of Gardiner's winning outright are strong.

1st Ward: Incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata won 25 of 26 precincts in the Wicker Park/Armour Square ward. He hovers around 49.1% of the vote.

Yes, but: There are still 3,533 outstanding votes that could come in, so he probably will pass 50% in the coming days.

4th Ward: State Rep. Lamont Robinson is the clear front-runner in the Bronzeville ward, sitting at 46% of the vote.

1,598 mail-in ballots haven't been returned.

29th Ward: Incumbent Chris Taliaferro looked like a lock on election night against challenger CB Johnson in the ward representing parts of Austin, Mont Clare and Belmont Cragin on the West Side.

But Taliaferro is just over 50%, which could change with 976 ballots unreturned.

33rd Ward: Incumbent Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez declared victory against challenger Sami Martinez on Wednesday when her numbers rose to 53%.

Yes, but: There are still 1,826 uncounted votes in the Albany Park ward.

36th ward: Incumbent Gilbert Villegas is pushing closer to 50%.