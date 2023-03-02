Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup victories in photos
Leave it to the Blackhawks to announce the trade of their superstar during a Chicago election night.
What happened: Patrick Kane waived his no-trade clause to help complete the deal that sent him to the New York Rangers.
The intrigue: Kane previously said he wanted to end his career with the Hawks.
Yes, but: The Blackhawks have publicly said they are in rebuilding mode and currently have one of the NHL's worst records.
Zoom out: For Chicago sports fans, the images of Patrick Kane raising the Stanley Cup over his head at three different downtown rallies will be forever etched in our collective memory.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: It was pretty cool watching the Hawks win cup after cup between 2010-2015. There's nothing that brings the city alive like a victory parade. So long, Kaner.
