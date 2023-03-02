Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup victories in photos

Patrick Kane hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Bruins at the TD Garden on June 24, 2013. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Leave it to the Blackhawks to announce the trade of their superstar during a Chicago election night.

What happened: Patrick Kane waived his no-trade clause to help complete the deal that sent him to the New York Rangers.

The intrigue: Kane previously said he wanted to end his career with the Hawks.

Yes, but: The Blackhawks have publicly said they are in rebuilding mode and currently have one of the NHL's worst records.

Zoom out: For Chicago sports fans, the images of Patrick Kane raising the Stanley Cup over his head at three different downtown rallies will be forever etched in our collective memory.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: It was pretty cool watching the Hawks win cup after cup between 2010-2015. There's nothing that brings the city alive like a victory parade. So long, Kaner.

Patrick Kane plays to the crowd during the Blackhawks Stanley Cup Victory Rally at Wacker and Michigan Avenue on June 11, 2010. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Kane holds up the Stanley Cup during a rally at Soldier Field in 2015. Photo: Megan Bearder/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images