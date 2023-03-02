28 mins ago - Sports

Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup victories in photos

Justin Kaufmann
hockey player holding a big silver cup

Patrick Kane hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Bruins at the TD Garden on June 24, 2013. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Leave it to the Blackhawks to announce the trade of their superstar during a Chicago election night.

What happened: Patrick Kane waived his no-trade clause to help complete the deal that sent him to the New York Rangers.

The intrigue: Kane previously said he wanted to end his career with the Hawks.

Yes, but: The Blackhawks have publicly said they are in rebuilding mode and currently have one of the NHL's worst records.

Zoom out: For Chicago sports fans, the images of Patrick Kane raising the Stanley Cup over his head at three different downtown rallies will be forever etched in our collective memory.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: It was pretty cool watching the Hawks win cup after cup between 2010-2015. There's nothing that brings the city alive like a victory parade. So long, Kaner.

hocky players on a double decker bus in a parade
Patrick Kane plays to the crowd during the Blackhawks Stanley Cup Victory Rally at Wacker and Michigan Avenue on June 11, 2010. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
hockey player on stage holding a big silver cup
Kane holds up the Stanley Cup during a rally at Soldier Field in 2015. Photo: Megan Bearder/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Hockey player with Kane on his shirt skating and waving
Kane celebrates with the crowd at the United Center after the Hawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup in 2015. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more