Food fight: Pepper and egg sandwiches

Monica Eng

Pepper and egg sandwich from White Palace Grill. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Chicagoans have eaten pepper and egg sandwiches for decades at delis, fast-food joints and Italian beef stands on Fridays or during Lent, when many Catholics abstain from meat.

  • Some places serve them only on Lenten Fridays, but others will whip one up anytime.
  • Today, we're fighting over our favorites.

Monica's pick: I used to order the pepper and egg at the Billy Goat Tavern on Navy Pier for breakfast. And it was fine.

  • But I recently swooned over the fluffy scrambled eggs, sweet sauteed green pepper and fresh griddled, French roll that make up the sandwich at White Palace Grill at Canal and Roosevelt. ($8.99). Yum.

Pro tip: Ask for some giardiniera on the side for extra deliciousness.

Greasy sandwich on a french roll on foil
Now this is a Chicago pepper and egg sandwich. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: I'm not religious, but I may have seen the light eating this amazing pepper and egg sandwich from Freddie's in Bridgeport.

  • The sandwich is huge ($7.95).
  • The greasy concoction features more of a fried/scrambled egg hybrid with juicy green peppers and your choice of cheese. (I opted for American.)
  • You can order it with sausage, too.

Verdict: I can't recommend this sandwich enough. And if you are still eating meat? Freddie's has every Chicago classic on the menu.

🍳 Top secret: You can easily make this sandwich at home with scrambled eggs and sauteed green pepper. Just use a nice fresh French roll.

