Food fight: Pepper and egg sandwiches

Chicagoans have eaten pepper and egg sandwiches for decades at delis, fast-food joints and Italian beef stands on Fridays or during Lent, when many Catholics abstain from meat.

Some places serve them only on Lenten Fridays, but others will whip one up anytime.

Today, we're fighting over our favorites.

Monica's pick: I used to order the pepper and egg at the Billy Goat Tavern on Navy Pier for breakfast. And it was fine.

But I recently swooned over the fluffy scrambled eggs, sweet sauteed green pepper and fresh griddled, French roll that make up the sandwich at White Palace Grill at Canal and Roosevelt. ($8.99). Yum.

Pro tip: Ask for some giardiniera on the side for extra deliciousness.

Now this is a Chicago pepper and egg sandwich. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: I'm not religious, but I may have seen the light eating this amazing pepper and egg sandwich from Freddie's in Bridgeport.

The sandwich is huge ($7.95).

The greasy concoction features more of a fried/scrambled egg hybrid with juicy green peppers and your choice of cheese. (I opted for American.)

You can order it with sausage, too.

Verdict: I can't recommend this sandwich enough. And if you are still eating meat? Freddie's has every Chicago classic on the menu.

🍳 Top secret: You can easily make this sandwich at home with scrambled eggs and sauteed green pepper. Just use a nice fresh French roll.