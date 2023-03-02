Food fight: Pepper and egg sandwiches
Chicagoans have eaten pepper and egg sandwiches for decades at delis, fast-food joints and Italian beef stands on Fridays or during Lent, when many Catholics abstain from meat.
- Some places serve them only on Lenten Fridays, but others will whip one up anytime.
- Today, we're fighting over our favorites.
Monica's pick: I used to order the pepper and egg at the Billy Goat Tavern on Navy Pier for breakfast. And it was fine.
- But I recently swooned over the fluffy scrambled eggs, sweet sauteed green pepper and fresh griddled, French roll that make up the sandwich at White Palace Grill at Canal and Roosevelt. ($8.99). Yum.
Pro tip: Ask for some giardiniera on the side for extra deliciousness.
Justin's pick: I'm not religious, but I may have seen the light eating this amazing pepper and egg sandwich from Freddie's in Bridgeport.
- The sandwich is huge ($7.95).
- The greasy concoction features more of a fried/scrambled egg hybrid with juicy green peppers and your choice of cheese. (I opted for American.)
- You can order it with sausage, too.
Verdict: I can't recommend this sandwich enough. And if you are still eating meat? Freddie's has every Chicago classic on the menu.
🍳 Top secret: You can easily make this sandwich at home with scrambled eggs and sauteed green pepper. Just use a nice fresh French roll.
