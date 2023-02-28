Green Book exhibition highlights Chicago's segregated past

Exterior view of the Wabash Street YMCA building in Bronzeville in 1993. The facility is a site featured in the Green Book. Photo: The Abbott Sengstacke Family Papers/Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

Black History Month ends today, but the Illinois Holocaust Museum's "The Negro Motorist Green Book" continues through April. The exhibition highlights places like restaurants, hotels and beaches featured in the guide serving Black people traveling segregated America from 1936-1967.

Why it matters: Though some might think segregated businesses were a Southern thing, mid-century visitors to Chicago still needed the Green Book to find out which businesses were friendly to Black travelers.

Context: If you were traveling to Chicago, you most likely found friendly businesses in Bronzeville. The South Side neighborhood was the epicenter for the bustling Black middle class for most of the 20th century.

Green Book locations included:

Palm Tavern at 466 E. 47th St.

Manor House Hotel at 4635 S. Park Way (now King Drive)

Parkway Ballroom at 420 E. 45th St.

Yes, but: The reason Bronzeville had so many locations was not only because of the Black middle class, but also because surrounding white communities prohibited Black people from living in their neighborhoods and cut them off from other economic opportunities.

State of play: A few places listed in the book are still around, but some didn't welcome Black guests until the '60s. They include: