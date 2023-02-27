52 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Unflappably great wings
On a recent drive through the Northwest 'burbs, I stopped in as many intriguing strip mall eateries as I could to try a few bites from the menu.
Best bite: The lollipop chicken wings ($9.99) at an Instagram-friendly Korean spot called Cafe Koco Bowl in Morton Grove.
- Whether you call them Korean chicken wings or gam pong gi, this Chicago-invented creation has found its apotheosis in this cafe, which added them to the menu last year.
The verdict: Dangerously tasty, with a sticky, twice-fried crackly exterior that gives way to juicy, tender meat.
- And when they say hot, they mean it. I went with spicy instead of extra spicy and was waving my hands in front of my mouth like crazy.
The intrigue: We also stopped at a place called Eggholic in Niles for the alluring chocolate cheese sandwich — not something I expected from an Indian street food spot.
- The result recalled Nutella and shredded cotija cheese on Wonder Bread with trimmed crusts. I couldn't understand the appeal.
- Next time I'll try the curries, pilau and egg dishes on the menu.
