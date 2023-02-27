On a recent drive through the Northwest 'burbs, I stopped in as many intriguing strip mall eateries as I could to try a few bites from the menu.

Best bite: The lollipop chicken wings ($9.99) at an Instagram-friendly Korean spot called Cafe Koco Bowl in Morton Grove.

Whether you call them Korean chicken wings or gam pong gi, this Chicago-invented creation has found its apotheosis in this cafe, which added them to the menu last year.

The verdict: Dangerously tasty, with a sticky, twice-fried crackly exterior that gives way to juicy, tender meat.

And when they say hot, they mean it. I went with spicy instead of extra spicy and was waving my hands in front of my mouth like crazy.

Chocolate and cheese sandwich from Eggholic, an Indian street food restaurant in Niles. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: We also stopped at a place called Eggholic in Niles for the alluring chocolate cheese sandwich — not something I expected from an Indian street food spot.