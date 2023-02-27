52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Unflappably great wings

Monica Eng

Lollipop chicken wings from Cafe Koco Bowl. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

On a recent drive through the Northwest 'burbs, I stopped in as many intriguing strip mall eateries as I could to try a few bites from the menu.

Best bite: The lollipop chicken wings ($9.99) at an Instagram-friendly Korean spot called Cafe Koco Bowl in Morton Grove.

  • Whether you call them Korean chicken wings or gam pong gi, this Chicago-invented creation has found its apotheosis in this cafe, which added them to the menu last year.

The verdict: Dangerously tasty, with a sticky, twice-fried crackly exterior that gives way to juicy, tender meat.

  • And when they say hot, they mean it. I went with spicy instead of extra spicy and was waving my hands in front of my mouth like crazy.
Photo of a sandwich
Chocolate and cheese sandwich from Eggholic, an Indian street food restaurant in Niles. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: We also stopped at a place called Eggholic in Niles for the alluring chocolate cheese sandwich — not something I expected from an Indian street food spot.

  • The result recalled Nutella and shredded cotija cheese on Wonder Bread with trimmed crusts. I couldn't understand the appeal.
  • Next time I'll try the curries, pilau and egg dishes on the menu.
