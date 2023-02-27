All the mayoral candidates participate in a forum hosted by WGN News in January. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Today is the final day of mayoral campaigning before Election Day arrives tomorrow.

Why it matters: The race features no clear front-runner, which has made it one of the more exciting mayoral elections in memory.

State of play: Candidates need more than 50% of the vote, or the top two will advance to a runoff — which most experts are expecting.

Let's break down the leading candidates and how their campaigns have played out:

Lori Lightfoot

Lightfoot isn't leading in any polls, unusual for an incumbent.

Wins: Lightfoot's Invest South/West initiative to give more resources to Black and brown communities has become a centerpiece of her campaign.

This, plus the endorsements of Black church leaders, will give her a leg up in courting the Black community vote.

Challenges: Other candidates, including Willie Wilson, are courting the same voting bloc.

Lightfoot also relied heavily on lakefront liberals and progressives last election, voters who may be looking elsewhere this time due to public safety concerns.

Controversies: Campaign emails enlisting CPS kids, telling Black voters not to vote unless it's for her, and finger-pointing over a pension board decision to limit an officer's long-term disability coverage after a career-ending bout with COVID-19.

Brandon Johnson

The West Side Cook County Commissioner is surging in polls as the progressive candidate.

Wins: The powerful Chicago Teachers Union backs Johnson, a former teacher. He also received a big endorsement from Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), a Lightfoot ally.

Challenges: Johnson is vying for the same progressive voters as García.

Controversies: Some factions within CTU suggest that the union broke rules by funneling union money to his campaign without notifying rank-and-file members.

Paul Vallas

The familiar candidate has run a campaign focusing mainly on public safety.

Wins: Endorsements from the FOP and from Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) give him a huge lift in wards with public sector workers and first responders.

Challenges: He says he's a Democrat, but he's having to justify moves that have aligned him with conservative and right-wing ideology.

Controversies: Where he lives and what he likes on social media.

Jesús "Chuy" García

Garcia is the only Latino candidate running and has experience pushing former Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff in 2015.

Wins: Former Gov. Pat Quinn and Rep. Mike Quigley have endorsed him. He's also the candidate closest to former Mayor Harold Washington.

Challenges: García is vying for the same progressive voters as Johnson.

Controversies: Campaign contributions from Sam Bankman-Fried and the mention of his name in recordings being used in the federal indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.