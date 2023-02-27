Hawks fans brace for end of Kane/Toews era

Young fans cheer for Patrick Kane at the United Center last week. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, and reports say Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane will likely be dealt.

Why it matters: Kane won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks and trails only legend Stan Mikita for the most points in Hawks history.

Zoom in: The Hawks have one of the worst records in the league and are rebuilding.

Kane's and captain Jonathan Toews' contracts are up at the end of the season. The Hawks might try and get something for the aging stars before they potentially leave via free agency.

Driving the news: According to reports, Kane trade talks have heated up with the New York Rangers.

On Saturday, Kane left before the game in San Jose and flew back to Chicago. His agent said he decided not to play during "this time of reflection."

Yes, but: There is concern that the Rangers don't have the trade capital to make it work for the Hawks, including space to absorb the rest of Kane's salary.

For Toews, he announced last week that he has stepped away from hockey to deal with Long COVID and other health concerns, so it may not be easy for the Hawks to trade him before Thursday. Although some rumors have him connected to the Colorado Avalanche.

Last week, the Hawks traded with Ottawa for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks.

Justin's thought bubble: Kane and Toews fans can make solid arguments for their inclusion on the Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports. The tandem brought a lot of joy to hockey fans for a few decades, but Hawks fans have been preparing for their departures all season.