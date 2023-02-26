Get a rush of nostalgia slot car racing at Chicago's Run Rabbit Run

Slot car racing at Run Rabbit Run. Action footage by Monica Eng/Axios

If you miss the days of sitting in your pal's rec room racing toy cars on a track, head over to a quiet strip of Bryn Mawr Avenue in North Park to check out Run Rabbit Run.

What's happening: This little storefront shop hosts slot car racing, meaning you can rent a table, grab a remote, choose a cool ride and zoom around toy mountains and sharp turns like you're Speed Racer.

Each table can race up to six cars at a time.

You can even change lanes!

What they're saying: "My wife got me a slot car set about a year ago," owner Stefan Zajczenko tells Axios. "And it was kind of nostalgic because I had one when I was a kid."

Before long, he was hooked again.

Stefan Zajczenko stands next to one of his slot car racing tables at Run Rabbit Run. Photo: Monica Eng/ Axios

Why open a business: "To offer something to the neighborhood, because there is nothing to do around here," says Zajczenko, describing the sleepy locale, best known for Northeastern Illinois University and WTTW.

Bonus: The store also sells and displays car toys and art.

If you go: Run Rabbit Run is open Wednesday through Sunday, afternoons to 9pm. It costs $10 to play for 30 minutes.

💭 Monica's thought bubble: As someone who lived in sleepy North Park for most of my life, I wanna know why this place didn't open sooner.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: This is so cool. Maybe adult Justin can best kid Justin and actually keep the cars on the track? 🤣