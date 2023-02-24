Monica's great-aunties Olga Chin, Laura Sit and Florence Lum in the 1930s. Photo courtesy of the Chinese American Museum of Chicago

If your visits to Chinatown normally revolve around eating, I get it. We're in the same boat.

But I recently learned about a delectable exhibition at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago that pairs nicely with your next meal.

What's happening: The museum is featuring "Chinese Cuisine in America: Stories, Struggles and Successes."

The show explores the historical context for the chop suey craze and explosion of Chinese restaurants in the early part of the 20th century.

It features menus, pictures, advertisements and artifacts from early Chinese restaurants that illuminate the vast evolution in the cuisine over the century.

Full disclosure: The show caught my eye because one of my great grandfather's Chicago restaurants, Hoe Sai Gai, is prominently featured along with a picture of my three great-aunts.

The latest: In addition to the exhibition, this Saturday the museum presents a screening of the documentary "The Six," the untold stories of six Chinese survivors of the Titanic disaster.

Sunday you can catch a talk with Bay Area visual artist Maggie Wong, who is presenting her first solo show at the museum, addressing themes of labor, maternity and revolution.

If you go: The museum is at 238 W. 23rd St., and the suggested donation for admission is $5-$8.