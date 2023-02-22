3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Manny's and Soul & Smoke collab on a limited-edition knish

Monica Eng
A knish with mac n cheese and greens in it

A delish knish sold at Manny's this week. Photo: Monica Eng

Chicago's knish game has never been as strong as New York's, but that might change this week.

The bite: Manny's Deli and Soul & Smoke collaborated on a special smoked brisket and mac and cheese-stuffed knish ($6.95), available only through Saturday.

The verdict: Soul & Smoke chef D'Andre Carter has elevated this nosh to a delectable meal, balancing the luscious mac and cheese and the sweet, smoky brisket with earthy collard greens.

The context: The creation is part of Manny's 2023 knish series, launched to develop unique combos "that cross cultural and culinary boundaries for all to enjoy." Future partners include:

  • Irazu
  • Gene & Georgetti
  • Piccolo Sogno and more
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more