New short film explores Japanese resettlement to Chicago

After their forced internment during World War II, thousands of Japanese American families were told to resettle away from the West Coast. Some came here.

What's happening: "Resettlement: Chicago Story," a short film that tells the story of one of these families, premieres Sunday at the Chicago History Museum as part of Day of Remembrance events.

Between the lines: The event is a chance for educators to learn about this part of local Asian American History, a subject that is now required curriculum in Illinois schools.

Full Spectrum Features, a Chicago nonprofit that produced the film, also released an immersive educational website as part of the project.

Educators who attend a workshop can even get an honorarium.

What they're saying: "We hope learners will connect with the characters and educational themes of the project on a deeply human level," Full Spectrum Features co-executive director Jason Matsumoto tells Axios.

If you go: The free event starts at 1:30pm on Sunday. Registration is required.

Disclosure: Monica Eng voiced audio descriptions for the film to aid the vision-impaired.