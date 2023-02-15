When it comes to racial diversity among principals, CPS does a better job than many other urban school systems, per a new UChicago report analyzing data in the district.

Why it matters: Research suggests principals can affect student achievement nearly as much as teachers do, increasing pupils' learning by up to 3 months.

Plus, "race/ethnicity of principals matters in … helping to recruit teachers, [of color] into the workforce," researcher Molly Gordon told WBEZ recently.

Zoom in: Most Black and white CPS students have principals of the same race/ethnicity, per the report.

Yes, but: That's not true for Latinos. They make up 47% of the CPS student body yet only 17% of principals. That's an issue Gordon says needs "more attention."

By the numbers: Beyond race, the reports also looked at how often principals stayed in the job for at least five years, an important factor for school stability.

Elementary (52%) vs. high school (32%)

Schools with high levels of poverty (45%) vs. other schools (50-54%)

Predominantly Black (49%), Latino (58%), racially mixed (57%), and Black and Latinx (23%)

Context: The reports were created by the UChicago Consortium on School Research, the National Opinion Research Center at UChicago, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

They looked at eight years of demographic and retention data among hundreds of CPS principals.

The researchers also interviewed principals to glean the most important skills for the job. The winners: emotional intelligence, organizational and managerial skills.

What they're saying: "We wanted to identify existing gaps in the critical experiences and essential skills of CPS principals so that policymakers and programs can better support their leadership development," Gordon said in a statement.