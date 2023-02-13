South Side nonprofit is blooming for Valentine's Day
If you're looking for Valentine's Day flowers that show love for Chicago, Mother Earth and your sweetie, then check out the bouquets from South Side Blooms.
What's happening: The nonprofit, which trains South Side youth to grow and market flowers, recently got a solar-powered indoor facility from the Honnold Foundation, allowing them to sustainably grow and sell bouquets year-round.
- That includes tomorrow — one of the year's biggest flower days. Cha-ching!
Context: South Side Blooms is part of Chicago Eco House, which works with "inner city youth to bring holistic community healing through agriculture."
If you order: Bouquets of roses, tulips and more range from $25 to $45, and deliveries continue through Wednesday.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.