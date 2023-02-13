If you're looking for Valentine's Day flowers that show love for Chicago, Mother Earth and your sweetie, then check out the bouquets from South Side Blooms.

What's happening: The nonprofit, which trains South Side youth to grow and market flowers, recently got a solar-powered indoor facility from the Honnold Foundation, allowing them to sustainably grow and sell bouquets year-round.

That includes tomorrow — one of the year's biggest flower days. Cha-ching!

Context: South Side Blooms is part of Chicago Eco House, which works with "inner city youth to bring holistic community healing through agriculture."

If you order: Bouquets of roses, tulips and more range from $25 to $45, and deliveries continue through Wednesday.