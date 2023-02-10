55 mins ago - News

Illinois colleges get more funds to upgrade mental health services

Monica Eng
Data: The Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability ; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: The Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Illinois colleges and universities are finally getting additional funding to improve mental health services for more students in need.

What's happening: State lawmakers last month approved $9 million in funds for the Mental Health Early Action on Campus Act, which was passed in 2019 without funding to implement it.

  • It requires colleges to improve mental health training, screening, treatment and other support tools on campus. Allocations were based on each school's self-assessed need.

Why it matters: More than 60% of U.S. college students meet the criteria for at least one mental health problem, per a 2021 survey.

Between the lines: No one is certain about what's driving the increased need among students, but Jen McGowan-Tomke, of mental health advocacy group NAMI, tells Axios it could be a few things:

  • "Many attend college around the time mental health issues begin. … It's also when young people are managing stress and anxiety, which can be compounded by the transition to college and potentially being away from home."
  • Penn State researchers found that COVID "has only exacerbated a student mental health crisis that existed before the pandemic." Roughly a third of students suggested their reason for seeking mental health services were related to the pandemic, per a 2022 study.

What they're saying: The money recently allocated to Illinois colleges could be used to "develop an online screening tool" or "increase on-campus clinical staff to shorten or eliminate long wait times to see a provider," said Lily Rocha of the Young Invincibles, a youth advocacy nonprofit that lobbied for the bill.

What's next: Rocha told Axios mental health advocates will seek renewed funding each year.

  • "It's not fair to students to begin improving the services and then stop," she said. "This is a great start, but the funding must be continuous for students to see the impact."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more