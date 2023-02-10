Director Ericka Ratcliff's Best Day Ever in Chicago

This month the Steppenwolf for Young Adults program will present a world premiere adaptation of the popular young adult book "Chlorine Sky," directed by Ericka Ratcliff.

Context: Ratcliff is the artistic director of Congo Square Theatre, one of the preeminent Black theater companies in Chicago.

She's also performed on several other Chicago stages and is an artistic associate at Lookingglass.

The new show runs through March 11 at Steppenwolf. Before she gets too crazy with her rehearsal schedule, we asked Ratcliff about her perfect day in Chicago.

🍾 Breakfast: "It's a toss-up. Probably Wishbone. We are getting the shrimp and grits, some crunchy French toast and one of the many delicious mimosa options — likely mango.

"Or we head north for some good Batter & Berries. They serve delicious everything, but Chef Ken Polk always has specials that seem like they were planned just for you. Just say yes!"

🧘🏽‍♀️ Morning activity: "Give me a good grounding yoga practice with Aya at Haji Healing Salon. Maybe pick up some Palo Santo and a houseplant on the way out."

🥘 Lunch: "Heading to Sinhá's for the lunch buffet. We are having it all with seconds of the moqueca de peixe (fish stew and plantains). All the plantains save for the corner pocket of space left for red velvet flan. Chef Jorgina's food tastes like a warm hug."

⛴ Afternoon activity: "Would take an architectural boat tour. It's a love letter to the city. The architecture along the river is so inspiring, and I always learn something new about the city from the tour guides. I can't let tourists have all the fun."

🍹 Dinner: "I'm still full from breakfast and lunch, I'm sure, so Imma just swing by Bambola for some of their amazing cocktails starting with the Sumac."

💃🏽 Evening activity: "This is the best day ever so I'm doing the most! Before I close out with Bambola vibes, I'm stopping by Aire to catch some bath house relaxation.