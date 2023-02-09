Find Chicago-style Valentine's gifts at this fun pop-up
If you're looking for a special Valentine's gift that supports local artisans, I've got a great tip for you: Chicago Food Stop at the foot of the Hancock in the old Best Buy space.
- It features dozens of amazing Chicago-made food and body care products, exhibits, and selfie opportunities all in one super-fun spot.
Context: The pop-up is part of World Business Chicago's program to fill empty retail space on the Mag Mile with neat shops that showcase local goods and culture.
The stuff: Online store Here Here Market curates the food-themed selection that includes a mess of chili crisps from Sfera, This Little Goat, Kimski, Macha and Tasting India. Plus:
- Chicago pizza pencils bearing names of pizza ingredient
- Artisan marshmallows,
- Chocolate stirring spoons
- Lem's all purpose seasoning
- Gary Comer Center honey — and so much more
Bonus: Chicago Food Stop also features a terrific Chicago food history photo gallery with old hot dog stands, pizzerias, bakeries and groceries.
- Visitors can also enjoy other free attractions including pizza talks and giveaways there today, as well as a faux train car with ring lighting that lets you take awesome selfies.
If you go: The pop-up is at 875 N. Michigan Ave. through February.
