Monica poses in a faux train car with ads that will really make you hungry. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

If you're looking for a special Valentine's gift that supports local artisans, I've got a great tip for you: Chicago Food Stop at the foot of the Hancock in the old Best Buy space.

It features dozens of amazing Chicago-made food and body care products, exhibits, and selfie opportunities all in one super-fun spot.

Context: The pop-up is part of World Business Chicago's program to fill empty retail space on the Mag Mile with neat shops that showcase local goods and culture.

Just one of the many Chicago-made chili crisps to heat up your Valentine's Day at Chicago Food Stop. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The stuff: Online store Here Here Market curates the food-themed selection that includes a mess of chili crisps from Sfera, This Little Goat, Kimski, Macha and Tasting India. Plus:

Chicago pizza pencils bearing names of pizza ingredient

Artisan marshmallows,

Chocolate stirring spoons

Lem's all purpose seasoning

Gary Comer Center honey — and so much more

Valentines and Chicago-style pizza pencils? What? Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Chicago food history photos in the gallery. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Bonus: Chicago Food Stop also features a terrific Chicago food history photo gallery with old hot dog stands, pizzerias, bakeries and groceries.

Visitors can also enjoy other free attractions including pizza talks and giveaways there today, as well as a faux train car with ring lighting that lets you take awesome selfies.

If you go: The pop-up is at 875 N. Michigan Ave. through February.