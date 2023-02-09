2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Find Chicago-style Valentine's gifts at this fun pop-up

Monica Eng
Photo of a woman standing next to a poster for deep dish pizza.

Monica poses in a faux train car with ads that will really make you hungry. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

If you're looking for a special Valentine's gift that supports local artisans, I've got a great tip for you: Chicago Food Stop at the foot of the Hancock in the old Best Buy space.

  • It features dozens of amazing Chicago-made food and body care products, exhibits, and selfie opportunities all in one super-fun spot.

Context: The pop-up is part of World Business Chicago's program to fill empty retail space on the Mag Mile with neat shops that showcase local goods and culture.

Photo of a jar of salsa
Just one of the many Chicago-made chili crisps to heat up your Valentine's Day at Chicago Food Stop. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The stuff: Online store Here Here Market curates the food-themed selection that includes a mess of chili crisps from Sfera, This Little Goat, Kimski, Macha and Tasting India. Plus:

  • Chicago pizza pencils bearing names of pizza ingredient
  • Artisan marshmallows,
  • Chocolate stirring spoons
  • Lem's all purpose seasoning
  • Gary Comer Center honey and so much more
Photo of greeting cards
Valentines and Chicago-style pizza pencils? What? Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
Photo of old photos of a chef and a restaurant
Chicago food history photos in the gallery. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Bonus: Chicago Food Stop also features a terrific Chicago food history photo gallery with old hot dog stands, pizzerias, bakeries and groceries.

  • Visitors can also enjoy other free attractions including pizza talks and giveaways there today, as well as a faux train car with ring lighting that lets you take awesome selfies.

If you go: The pop-up is at 875 N. Michigan Ave. through February.

