Cook County officials recently unveiled the new 211 hotline that lets callers access guidance on social services for seniors, health care, child care, substance use, utilities and more.

Why it matters: The hotline makes access easier but also adds to a growing list of three-digit numbers that can be hard to keep straight.

So we made this chart for you to keep as a screenshot on your phone or print and tape to the fridge.

Of note: Last week the City of Chicago launched its first 911 Opioid Response Team on the West Side, and it expanded its teams for 911 mental health emergencies.