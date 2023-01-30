I've always been fascinated that you can legally hunt for waterfowl in the Southeast side neighborhood of Hegewisch.

But I recently went there to hunt for something else — Singapore Style Fries ($3.99) from Chi Burgerbabi.

The bite: Crispy, skinny fries, sprinkled with roasted nori (seaweed) and served with a sweet, spicy and sour dipping sauce.

The verdict: The combo is deliciously addictive, especially paired with the house Cuban sandwich made with citrus orange mayo.

Also, don't miss the lovingly made burgers.

The backstory: The dish comes to Hegewisch by way of Salvadoran chef Immar Ayala, who worked as a cook in Singapore for a few years and returned to the Southeast Side to open his own place with gourmet burgers, truffle fries and Singapore-tinged fast food.

What he's saying: "The first time I went to McDonald's in Singapore they gave me nori seasoning with my fries instead of ketchup, and I thought it was wacky but I loved it," he tells Axios.

"The sauce recipe is secret, but it has chiles, garlic, ginger and more. You get it with different foods all over the island."

Next time: I want to try the Singapore-style wings served every other week.

"I toss the wings in the sauce while they're hot, and they have become a big phenomenon here," he says.

If you go: Chi Burgerbabi is at 10148 S. Ewing Ave.