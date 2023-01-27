Chicago Polar Plunge: Tips for first-timers

This Saturday marks the return of the Chicago Polar Bear Club's annual Polar Plunge, when hundreds jump in Lake Michigan at noon on Oak Street Beach to benefit local families in need.

What's happening: To help out first-time plungers, we asked for some tips from our favorite year-round swimmer and former WBEZ host Alison Cuddy. She recently wrote about her cold weather swimming and is now working on a book.

Pro tips: "Use the buddy system. The fun of the Plunge is both the sensation and the socializing, so bring a pal! You can also keep an eye out for each other."