Illinois' rejected vanity license plates in 2022

The state rejected 383 vanity plate requests last year for violating "good taste," according to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

Why it matters: The rejected requests offer a glimpse into local "decency" standards, not to mention the minds of your fellow drivers.

Zoom in: We dug into the 2022 rejected list and found some trends, including applicants' desire to:

Use variations on the F-word

Criticize the governor

Label oneself as the B-word

Promote the letter Q

Describe sex acts or body parts

Call oneself an A-hole o Bad A--

Praise Satan

Yes but: Other rejected requests seemed less controversial like BAPTSD, TOFU, DOGBARF, WACKJOB, FARTLEK, THE GOV, FUNKE and DR FUNK.

State officials tell us applicants can contest rejections, especially if the request reflects their own name. And that happens a few times a year.

So Dr. Funk, now's your chance.

By the numbers: Less than 1% of last year's roughly 54,200 custom plates requests were rejected.

This year's list of 383 names joins 7,387 on the banned list.

The state rejected 572 in 2021 and 499 in 2020. Maybe the pandemic gave us a little too much free time.

What they're saying: "We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates," Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias tells Axios, noting that only a tiny fraction are rejected.

Bonus: Many of the rejected names are NSFW or even for this newsletter, but we've posted a few pages of them on our Instagram for informational purposes.