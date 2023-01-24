Food Fight: Chicago's best grilled cheese

Grilled cheese from Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dreary weather this time of year has us hankering for a warm, crispy grilled cheese sandwich with soup.

So we're seeking comfort in a food fight over the best grilled cheese in town!

Monica's pick: Ever since I tried this buttery, toasty treat from Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese stand at Green City Market, I've been in love.

Context: The classic uses local sourdough from Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure's butterkäse cheese and butter from Nordic Creamery ($7.50).

Once sold only at farmers markets, they're now available for breakfast or lunch at Gayle's in the basement of Block 37. Yum.

Grilled cheese from Fat Shallot. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: I'm a sucker for a grilled cheese at home. (The secret is mayonnaise instead of butter.) But if I do have to go out, I'll order the staple at Fat Shallot.

Context: The food truck turned restaurant has locations in Lincoln Park and at Revival Food Hall downtown.

The sandwich features sourdough bread, Muenster cheese with sautéed spinach and caramelized onions ($8.95).

Get a side of tomato bisque soup for $5.

As usual, our lactose-indulgent readers have many cheesy opinions of their own:

Leslie M.: "The incredibly rich 5 cheese masterpiece at Lady Gregory's in Andersonville. Gruyere, white Cheddar, mozzarella and brie with fried shallots and candied bacon on parmesan-crusted sourdough."

Monica H.: "Chef Debbie's grilled cheese at the Peckish Pig paired with an in-house brew will cure what ails you, especially on a dreary winter afternoon."

Rebecca H.: "Here in McHenry County in Cary and Crystal Lake — Breaking Bread has a Balsamic Grilled Cheese with sweet peppers and balsamic dressing baked right into the sandwich. Yum!"

Mary G.: "The grilled cheese and tomato soup at Four Moon Tavern in Roscoe Village is the perfect combo."

McKinley S.: "Grilled cheese rec: Carver 47 in Kenwood. Don't skimp on the red pepper jelly they offer with it — a delightful combo of spicy and sweet."

Diane J.: "Hands down it's the CB&J at Hopleaf on North Clark Street: Sourdough bread, house-made cashew butter, and raclette cheese, pan-fried, with a mound of their fabulous frites (served with aioli for dipping)."

"And you can accompany it with a beer from their extensive draft beer menu or a glass (or carafe) of wine."

Paul F.: "The grilled cheese (and side of spicy tomato soup that accompanies it) from Spoke & Bird in the South Loop checks all the boxes."

Gary D.: "Try the Waitress Special at Chuck Wagon in downtown Wilmette. It rules!"

Ann R.: "The best grilled cheese is at Everdine's on Jefferson Avenue in Naperville. Their entire menu consists of different types of grilled cheese!!"

Rhonda F.: "Best grilled cheese: Ten Mile House in Evanston and Lady Gregory in Chicago."