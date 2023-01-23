While the main spotlight has focused on candidates for mayor, don't forget that all 50 ward seats are also up for re-election next month.

Why it matters: A recent flood of aldermanic vacancies guarantees a fresh-faced City Council in 2023 that could change the city's course.

We'll spend the next month breaking down some key races. Here are three Chicagoans hoping their name recognition will sway voters:

🗞 1st ward: Sam Royko

This election will feature one of the city's most famous last names in Royko, son of late columnist Mike.

He's running on a platform of crime and safety after his girlfriend was carjacked in 2021.

🎶 26th ward: Julian "Jumpin" Perez

Perez will ring a bell with '90s radio fans, househeads and music lovers. His mixes played on B-96, and he belonged to the Hot Mix 5.

Perez has shut down his turntables for a shot at representing Humboldt Park and parts of West Town.

🏛 30th ward: Jessica Gutiérrez