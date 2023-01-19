Michael Lehrer (left) performs a sketch as a member of The Second City. Photo courtesy of Beth Kligerman

Comedian and Second City alumnus Michael Lehrer died Tuesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 44.

Context: Lehrer was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and his health had since deteriorated. He was most recently bedridden with motor function difficulties.

He moved from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, last week to voluntarily end his life under the Death with Dignity Act.

"My life led here no matter how I lived it," Michael recently posted. "It's simply bad luck."

Driving the news: When news broke that Michael was voluntarily ending his life, tributes and memories poured in on social media, giving the beloved entertainer a "living wake."

What they're saying: Former Second City producer Beth Kligerman visited Michael last weekend in Portland. "I can't say how we felt being together, but I can say it was good to be with him," Kligerman tells Axios.

"He was super funny up until his last moments."

Lehrer on stage for the "Letters from Santa" benefit in 2019. Photo courtesy of John Abbott for Poverty Alleviation Charities

Flashback: Lehrer toured with The Second City, performing on stages in Las Vegas, New York and Atlanta, and was an ensemble member on the Second City ETC.

In his last Second City performance, he got a tattoo live on stage.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I performed with Michael Lehrer on stages in Chicago. He was a talented free thinker who tested the boundaries of the craft. My heart breaks for his family and for the comedy community that loved him so much. F*** ALS.