The Chicago Bulls pose for a team photo at the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Bulls return to Paris to play the Pistons on Thursday as part of the NBA's global outreach.

Why it matters: The Bulls brand is still big in Europe after Michael Jordan played in Paris 25 years ago.

The team played two preseason games there in 1997 after winning the title in 1996, excitement featured in the hit Netflix documentary "The Last Dance."

Zoom out: The 2023 Bulls may not have the same international popularity as the '90s teams, but this year's edition of Les Taureaux do have former players to lead the way.

Joakim Noah, who was at the Bulls' Paris games in 1997, helped the organization lead a basketball clinic for kids.

Luol Deng was spotted giving Zach LaVine a tour of the Paris nightlife.

Yes, but: Parisian fans might be rooting for the Pistons because of French American guard Killian Hayes.

Yes, but, but: After Derrick Jones Jr. chose the "City of Love" to propose to his girlfriend at an event with teammates, local fans may actually favor the Bulls.

The intrigue: Pistons center Jalen Duren may miss Thursday's game after losing his passport before the trip.

What's next: The tip is at 2pm on NBC Sports Chicago, the only game this week for both teams due to travel.