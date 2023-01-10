Photo courtesy of GainPeace

A billboard went up near the O'Hare oasis on I-294 around Christmas reminding drivers that "Muslims ❤️ Jesus."

What's happening: Oakbrook Terrace-based Islamic education center GainPeace placed the signs in Chicago, Houston and Dallas to highlight the commonalities between Christians and Muslims.

What they're saying: "We've been getting a lot of calls and questions like, 'What do you mean you guys believe in Jesus?'" GainPeace volunteer Aamer Abdul-Jaleel tells Axios, noting that Islam considers Jesus a "messenger of God."

"When we explain that and in order to be a Muslim, we have to believe in Jesus and the Virgin Mary, they're just blown away."

Zoom in: GainPeace serves as the outreach arm of the nonprofit Islamic Circle of North America.

GainPeace executive director Sabeel Ahmed noted in a press release that previous campaigns have "generated numerous calls of support and building of alliances with interfaith groups, minority groups, and neighbors."

What's next: Abdul-Jaleel says this new effort prompted dozens of calls and invitations to "meet with other priests and pastors and have breakfast or lunch, where the boards of a church and the mosque can meet and break bread together."

Of note: The billboard is scheduled to be up through Jan. 24.