46 mins ago - Food and Drink
New Vietnamese coffee shop packs flavor, more caffeine
👋 Hey, it's Justin! Even in cold weather I'm tempted by really good iced coffee, like the chilled java from VietFive in the West Loop.
- The relatively new coffee shop on Madison specializes in Vietnamese coffee, usually made with a much darker roast and mixed with condensed milk. They serve it hot or cold.
Details: VietFive grows, harvests and imports Vietnamese Robusta beans from owner Tuan Huynh's family farm in Buôn Ma Thuột, Vietnam.
- The bean boasts lower calories with almost double the caffeine of the more mainstream Arabica bean.
- They serve food, too, including bánh mì sandwiches, empanadas and puff pastries made with pork, chicken or tofu.
What I drank: The iced Cà Phê Sữa Đá with condensed milk.
- Delicious and sweet with a nice caffeinated punch.
- If you love purple sweet potatoes, try the ube latte here.
If you go: Open daily from 8am - 2pm.
- Or order online.
