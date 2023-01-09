👋 Hey, it's Justin! Even in cold weather I'm tempted by really good iced coffee, like the chilled java from VietFive in the West Loop.

The relatively new coffee shop on Madison specializes in Vietnamese coffee, usually made with a much darker roast and mixed with condensed milk. They serve it hot or cold.

Details: VietFive grows, harvests and imports Vietnamese Robusta beans from owner Tuan Huynh's family farm in Buôn Ma Thuột, Vietnam.

The bean boasts lower calories with almost double the caffeine of the more mainstream Arabica bean.

They serve food, too, including bánh mì sandwiches, empanadas and puff pastries made with pork, chicken or tofu.

What I drank: The iced Cà Phê Sữa Đá with condensed milk.

Delicious and sweet with a nice caffeinated punch.

If you love purple sweet potatoes, try the ube latte here.

If you go: Open daily from 8am - 2pm.