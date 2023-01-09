46 mins ago - Food and Drink

New Vietnamese coffee shop packs flavor, more caffeine

Justin Kaufmann
Iced coffee

Vietnamese iced coffee from VietFive. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Justin! Even in cold weather I'm tempted by really good iced coffee, like the chilled java from VietFive in the West Loop.

  • The relatively new coffee shop on Madison specializes in Vietnamese coffee, usually made with a much darker roast and mixed with condensed milk. They serve it hot or cold.

Details: VietFive grows, harvests and imports Vietnamese Robusta beans from owner Tuan Huynh's family farm in Buôn Ma Thuột, Vietnam.

  • The bean boasts lower calories with almost double the caffeine of the more mainstream Arabica bean.
  • They serve food, too, including bánh mì sandwiches, empanadas and puff pastries made with pork, chicken or tofu.

What I drank: The iced Cà Phê Sữa Đá with condensed milk.

  • Delicious and sweet with a nice caffeinated punch.
  • If you love purple sweet potatoes, try the ube latte here.

If you go: Open daily from 8am - 2pm.

