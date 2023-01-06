3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Chicago

Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

Cascade Mountain, Portage (Wis.)

Season: November-March

Cost: Single-day lift and rental bundles start at $110 for kids and $124 for adults.

Number of lifts: 11

Other activities: Tubing.

Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports, Lisle (Ill.)

Season: Not yet open. Call 630.964.2550 for more information.

Cost: Slope tickets start at $25; rentals are $21 for skiing and $31 for snowboarding, plus $10 for helmets.

Number of trails: 5

Other activities: Dining, seasonal events.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Lake Geneva (Wis.)

Season: December-March

Cost: Kids' lift tickets start at $25 and adults' tickets at $60. Rentals are $25 for kids, $45 for adults, and helmets are $10.

Number of lifts: 5, with 21 runs

Other activities: Ice skating, sledding, spa, dining and snowshoeing.