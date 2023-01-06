3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Chicago
Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.
Cascade Mountain, Portage (Wis.)
Season: November-March
Cost: Single-day lift and rental bundles start at $110 for kids and $124 for adults.
Number of lifts: 11
Other activities: Tubing.
Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports, Lisle (Ill.)
Season: Not yet open. Call 630.964.2550 for more information.
Cost: Slope tickets start at $25; rentals are $21 for skiing and $31 for snowboarding, plus $10 for helmets.
Number of trails: 5
Other activities: Dining, seasonal events.
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Lake Geneva (Wis.)
Season: December-March
Cost: Kids' lift tickets start at $25 and adults' tickets at $60. Rentals are $25 for kids, $45 for adults, and helmets are $10.
Number of lifts: 5, with 21 runs
Other activities: Ice skating, sledding, spa, dining and snowshoeing.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.