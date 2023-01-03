Scoop: Cook County property tax payments pushed to April

Cook County property owners won't have to pay their next tax bills until April 3, treasurer Maria Pappas' office tells Axios.

Why it matters: The final bill payments for 2021 were due last Friday and a regular schedule for 2022 payments would have required the next installment be paid on March 1 — a huge burden on county residents.

What they're saying: "The Treasurer believes pushing back the deadline was the right thing to do in order to give taxpayers some breathing room after second-installment bills were late this year," a spokesperson for Pappas' office tells Axios.

Context: Many homeowners were already angry at high tax increases in the last bill, which prompted Pilsen residents to march to the Cook County Building last week in protest.

Historically Latino neighborhoods that have seen gentrification in recent years were hardest hit. Pilsen saw an average increase of 46%.

Protesters want Pappas to waive late fees for 2021 tax payments, as well as a 25% cap on yearly tax increases.

Yes, but: Both late fees and yearly tax increases are state legislature issues, not directly controlled by Pappas.

Pappas' office says she can't waive late fees, but wants to work with state lawmakers to reduce them from 18% a year to 9%, as proposed in a 2022 report.

Between the lines: Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's office blames the high residential burden on the Board of Review. He says it reversed his initial work to relieve residents by giving breaks to downtown commercial landlords after they appealed their taxes.