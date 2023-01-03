Chicago's mayoral forum blitz is on

Chicago mayoral candidates and moderator Ben Joravsky pose for photographs at a forum in December. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Feb. 28 mayoral election has candidates gearing up for a citywide campaign blitz.

The field of candidates is set at nine after two were removed from the ballot due to signature challenges.

Be smart: Learn about candidates firsthand during live forums presented through Election Day, many of which tackle specific issues.

What they're saying: "Four years ago I attended as many mayoral forums as I could with as many friends as I could gather," reader Regan Burke, who chronicled her own work on political campaigns in "In that Number," tells Axios.

"I wanted to see how each candidate interacted with each other, how they responded to audience questions and how they greeted people afterwards. We have some smart new candidates. I can't wait to hear them."

State of play: The candidates are not required to attend any forums. Some will attend all of them, others only a few.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García did not attend the forum in December, for example.

Upcoming events include:

Jan. 7: The 2023 Disability Mayoral Candidates' Forum is being produced by Access Living at their headquarters (115 W. Chicago Ave). Organizers say both Lightfoot and Garcia will participate. 1-2:30pm.

Jan. 14: The 2023 Chicago Mayoral Forum, hosted by the Libertarian Party of Chicago, happens in the auditorium at Sulzer Regional Library from 11-12pm.

Jan. 14: The Chicago Women's Mayoral Forum takes place at the Chicago Temple Building (77 W. Washington) from 2-4pm. It's also live-streamed.

Jan. 18: The Mayoral Forum on Aging, presented by the Center for Life & Learning and Skyline Village Chicago, takes place at Fourth Presbyterian Church on Michigan Avenue from 12-1:30pm.

Jan. 26: The People's Unity Platform Candidate Forum takes over New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church (4301 W. Washington) at 6pm.

Jan. 26: WCPT-FM presents its 2023 Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, live at Morningstar Auditorium (22 West Washington) at 12:15pm.

Jan. 28: The 2023 Mayoral Primary Forum is presented by the Chicago West Side branch of the NAACP at The Kehrein Center For The Arts (5628 West Washington). 12pm-2pm.

Feb. 8: The Early Childhood Education Mayoral Forum is produced by the Chicagoland ECE at Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th St.). 6:30pm.

Feb. 10: The Chicago Food Justice Mayoral Forum is held by the Chicago Food Policy Action Council at the UIC Student Center (750 S. Halsted). 4-5:30pm.