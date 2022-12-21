46 mins ago - News

Chicago prepares for heavy snow and bitter cold

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a snow truck plowing through snow

A snowplow clears South Michigan Avenue during a 2021 storm. Photo: Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Local officials are preparing for a doubleheader of major snow and extreme cold starting tomorrow.

Driving the news: Forecasters say the snowstorm will start midday Thursday, followed by plunging temperatures on Saturday and Sunday (Christmas).

  • It's expected to drop below zero and feel like -30 with windchill.

Why it matters: The National Weather Service warns low visibility and drifting snow will make travel "difficult to impossible" in Chicago, while strong winds could cause power outages.

  • Worst case scenario? Snow could rival the 2011 storm that dumped more than 20 inches and closed Lake Shore Drive, one meteorologist told the Tribune.

What's happening: Chicagoans are scrambling to reschedule flights, complicated by a bomb scare at O'Hare yesterday.

  • The city's aviation officials expect tomorrow to be the busiest day of 2022 at O'Hare, per a press release.
  • Airlines also project a 26% increase in Midway passengers compared with this time last year.

Zoom in: The Department of Streets & Sanitation said in a press release that more than 300 vehicles are ready to cover more than 9,400 lane miles of roadways.

  • Track the snow plow fleet here.

Between the lines: For many, this will be the coldest Christmas in years. It could be the coldest holiday since the 1980s in some areas.

Be smart: Tips for preparing for extreme cold:

  • Hang blankets over your windows at night, but let the sunshine in during the day.
  • Leave the cabinets under your kitchen and bathroom sinks open, and turn your faucet on just a trickle to keep pipes from freezing.
  • If you have to be outside, mittens are better than gloves.

Sign up for the city's emergency alerts

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

Support local journalism by becoming a member.



Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

