6 New Year’s Eve events in Chicago to ring in 2023

2022 is nearly over, so here are a few options to welcome 2023.

Don't wait to book reservations or buy tickets. Space is limited.

🛥 Lakefront: Offshore: The Glitz and Glam Soiree

Details: It's just not New Year's Eve if you don't party at Navy Pier. Offshore boasts that it's the largest rooftop bar in the world, so this might be the best spot in town for the fireworks display at midnight. Tickets include a 4-hour premium bar, bites and a champagne toast.

When: 9pm-1am.

Cost: $225🎉

Ballroom party: The Drake

Details: There are so many downtown hotel parties that we can't print them all, but the Drake Hotel is always a safe bet for a formal, fun party. It has three ballrooms of entertainment and over 40 bars to help with long lines.

When: 8pm-2am.

Cost: $179 and up

🎵 Music: Robbie Fulks at Fitzgerald's

Details: There are so many great music shows on New Year's Eve. We recommend a local favorite: bluegrass and folk musician Robbie Fulks at Fitzgerald's.

When: 9:30pm.

Cost: $35-50

🍤 Food: Big Jones Restaurant

Details: If staying up until midnight is not your thing, try dining out at one of Chicago's great restaurants. We recommend the prix fixe menu at Big Jones in Andersonville.

When: Reservations required.

Cost: $65 per person, does not include drinks

🎭 Comedy: Pat Tomasulo's New Year's Eve Spectacular

Details: WGN-TV sports anchor and stand up comedian Pat Tomasulo returns to the Beverly Arts Center for two shows.

When: 9:30pm, as the earlier show is sold out.

Cost: $50

🎁 Carry out: Beatrix New Year's Eve Dinner To Go

Details: Lettuce Entertain You restaurants offer a wide variety of in-person options, but a homebody like Monica is looking for something more like this package from all Beatrix locations.

The box includes shrimp cocktail, whipped feta with truffles, Brussels sprout salad, filet medallions with lobster butter, roasted asparagus, whipped potatoes and chocolate cake for two — along with reheating instructions.

Cost: $69.95 per person