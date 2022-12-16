Cubs fans are dismayed that the team missed out on big free agents, including shortstop Carlos Correa.

The offseason splurge has seen record contracts for baseball's best, but the White Sox and Cubs didn't spend like their big-market counterparts.

Between the lines: Chicago sports fans have reason to question their teams' recent performances.

The Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox and Sky do not have any players in the top 10 highest paid in their respective leagues.

Threat level: MLB reporter Bruce Levine suggested the White Sox won't spend money on big free agents unless they have better attendance numbers.

The organization was 19th in attendance in 2022.

The bottom line: Chicago franchises aren't spending, regardless of how many fans pass through the turnstiles:

⚾️ Cubs and Sox

Highest paid Cub: Pitcher Marcus Stroman ($25 million annually)

White Sox: Pitcher Lance Lynn ($18.5 million)

MLB: Mets' pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ($43.3 million each)

🏈 The Bears

Highest paid: Eddie Jackson ($11.1 million), the 156th highest paid player in the league

NFL: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($61 million)

🏀 The Bulls

Highest paid: Zach LaVine ($37 million)

NBA: Golden State's Steph Curry ($48 million)

🥅 The Hawks:

Highest paid: Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews ($6.9 million each)

NHL: Edmonton's Connor McDavid ($12 million)

Of note: Each league tracks annual salaries differently, so we used yearly cash numbers instead of salary cap hits.

What they're saying: "Other markets are spending what needs to be spent," writes Kevin Kaduk in the Chgo Newsletter.

"Meanwhile, we’re sitting back here in Chicago and wondering why we should spend our own hard-earned money at the ballpark if the owners of both clubs refuse to do the same."

What's next: The Cubs are said to be in the running for shortstop Dansby Swanson. His contract would probably be over $200 million, which could make him the highest-paid athlete in Chicago.