59 mins ago - Sports

Go cheaper: Chicago sports owners shun pricey stars

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of two hockey players on ice.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cubs fans are dismayed that the team missed out on big free agents, including shortstop Carlos Correa.

Between the lines: Chicago sports fans have reason to question their teams' recent performances.

  • The Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox and Sky do not have any players in the top 10 highest paid in their respective leagues.

Threat level: MLB reporter Bruce Levine suggested the White Sox won't spend money on big free agents unless they have better attendance numbers.

The bottom line: Chicago franchises aren't spending, regardless of how many fans pass through the turnstiles:

⚾️ Cubs and Sox

  • Highest paid Cub: Pitcher Marcus Stroman ($25 million annually)
  • White Sox: Pitcher Lance Lynn ($18.5 million)
  • MLB: Mets' pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ($43.3 million each)

🏈 The Bears

  • Highest paid: Eddie Jackson ($11.1 million), the 156th highest paid player in the league
  • NFL: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($61 million)

🏀 The Bulls

  • Highest paid: Zach LaVine ($37 million)
  • NBA: Golden State's Steph Curry ($48 million)

🥅 The Hawks:

  • Highest paid: Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews ($6.9 million each)
  • NHL: Edmonton's Connor McDavid ($12 million)

Of note: Each league tracks annual salaries differently, so we used yearly cash numbers instead of salary cap hits.

What they're saying: "Other markets are spending what needs to be spent," writes Kevin Kaduk in the Chgo Newsletter.

  • "Meanwhile, we’re sitting back here in Chicago and wondering why we should spend our own hard-earned money at the ballpark if the owners of both clubs refuse to do the same."

What's next: The Cubs are said to be in the running for shortstop Dansby Swanson. His contract would probably be over $200 million, which could make him the highest-paid athlete in Chicago.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more