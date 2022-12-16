Southland water woes continue

After a year of trying, Rep. Bobby Rush convened a roundtable with the EPA and South suburban mayors to discuss water main emergencies that have been plaguing communities.

Why it matters: Because of failing infrastructure, some residents are being deprived of access to clean water.

What they're saying: "We have citizens across the state of Illinois that wake up every day without knowing if they're going to have water," Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant said after the meeting.

"It is totally unacceptable," Rush said in a statement.

Context: The towns of Dixmoor and Robbins have seen several water main breaks recently, with other mayors saying they've had similar issues.

Some systems are over 100 years old.

By the numbers: Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts told CBS in September the repairs would cost about $39 million.

He said federal funding is needed, but he conceded there has been financial mismanagement in Dixmoor over the years.

The government needs recent financial reports to allocate resources, something Roberts says they just don't have.

Zoom out: With high-profile water issues in nearby Flint, Michigan, and in Jackson, Mississippi, there is a renewed push to modernize water management and infrastructure.

What's next: Gov. JB Pritzker pledged $94 million for infrastructure improvements in Southland, including water main replacements, this fall. But that project won't be finished until 2025.

The affected mayors plan to reach out to the governor to find resources to fix the problem now.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I'm surprised local environmental activists haven't sprung into action over this water crisis, as we've seen in other parts of the country.