The Jane Byrne Interchange is finally finished
The Illinois Department of Transportation cut the ribbon yesterday to signal the end of one of the largest and longest construction projects in state history.
Why it matters: After nine years and over $800 million spent, the Jane Byrne Interchange — formerly the Circle Interchange — is designed to improve downtown traffic and connect expressways.
- It sees about 400,000 daily commuters.
What they're saying: "For almost a decade, Illinois’ first-rate workforce worked day in and day out to entirely reconstruct this massive project," Gov. JB Pritzer said at the ribbon-cutting.
By the numbers: IDOT expects the project will cut downtown traffic delays in half.
- They say these improvements could amount to $180 million a year in savings from faster commutes and could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 33%.
Yes, but: The project started in 2013 and was supposed to be completed in 2018 for $535.5 million.
- The latest estimate: $806.4 million
- IDOT blamed the overruns on several factors, including poor soil.
Zoom in: Improvement through the interchange include:
- 90/94 will go from three lanes to four.
- The 290 ramps will go from one lane to two.
- Adams and Jackson ramps are reopening.
- And on 90/94, some left-side ramps were switched to the right.
What's more: It wasn't just the exchange. Ten bridges over the expressway were rebuilt, with improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and nearby residents. What's next: The project is done, but some painting, landscaping and paving projects will continue through spring.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: The year this construction project started, Rahm was mayor, CPS closed 50 schools, Roger Ebert died, Jesse Jackson Jr. went to prison, and the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup.
- Wow.
