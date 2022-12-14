1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Peppermint pickle from Munchiez

Monica Eng
Pickle on a peppermint stick

A peppermint pickle from Munchiez. Photo: Monica Eng/Axiols

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I've been wondering about peppermint pickles for decades.

  • Locals have traditionally made them at home or purchased them from home-based candy shops on the South and West sides.

The bite: Just in time for the holidays, I finally found my first at Munchiez Chicago Cereal Bar on 95th in Beverly.

What they're saying: "I grew up in one of those home candy stores," Munchiez co-owner Keenan Cole tells Axios. "So when we opened, we wanted to have that same kind of stuff you'd find in one."

The verdict: The peppermint pickles ($2.50) are made to order (watch here), so they don't absorb a ton of peppermint flavor right away.

  • But if you leave the pickle in the fridge for a few days and slice it into rings, you get a sweet, sour and minty holiday appetizer with a fun story.

Of note: I think I ate it wrong. Veteran TV anchor Hosea Sanders told me on Facebook, "We used to hold them the opposite way (pickle in hand), so we got the peppermint taste first…then together."

  • D'oh! Now I'll be saving my candy canes to keep practicing.

What's next: We'll dig into more whimsical offerings, like cereal milkshakes, from Munchiez, started by Qiana Allen to develop entrepreneurship in her two sons during the pandemic.

Guy holding a milk shake
Munchiez co-owner Keenan Cole presents a freshly made shake infused with Reese's Puffs. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
