A raclette carver at Christkindlmarket next to Wrigley Field. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Earlier this month we braved the lines and the chill to find our favorite Christkindlmarket foods, with cold pickled herring and hot spiced wine winning the day.

You made our days merry and bright by responding with favorites of your own.

A cheese raclette sandwich. Reader Phillip B. says this is one of his favorite downtown lunches. “I make it a point to try and stop by the market two or three times for the sandwich alone.”

Bob’s Belgian hot chocolate in a souvenir mug, say readers Tina L. and Jerry L.

Jerry said his daughter also loved the pfeffernüsse.

Bob's Belgian hot chocolate is a fave at Christkindlmarket. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Stuffed spinach and feta pretzel was also a favorite for Linda B.

Flavored nuts, Dan B. says. “Expensive for how much they give you and probably way fattening too. But absolutely delicious and addictive."

Reviews were mixed on my choice of rollmop herring.

Colleen M. : "Sorry, not Bismarck Rollmops 🤢. I’ll stick with the gluhwein!"

: "Sorry, not Bismarck Rollmops 🤢. I’ll stick with the gluhwein!" Rick K.: "I love pickled herring too. Great stuff. My family thinks I'm crazy."

"I love pickled herring too. Great stuff. My family thinks I'm crazy." Scott S.: "I would not eat a cold slab of pickled herring if world peace depended on it. I admire you."

Delicious sauerkraut and cold pickled herring rolled in a cup. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Of note: Weekend lines for the downtown Christkindlmarket have been stretching around Daley Plaza lately.